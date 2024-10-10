AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
AIRLINK 136.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.33%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.85%)
DGKC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
FCCL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.15%)
FFBL 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.66%)
FFL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (10.09%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.5%)
MLCF 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 171.16 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.26%)
PPL 132.85 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (5.65%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.5%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.59%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.04%)
UNITY 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,084 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,631 Increased By 252.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 85,453 Decreased By -216.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 27,149 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.25%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 opens higher on GSK boost

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 02:11pm

The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in GSK following the settlement of lawsuits in the United States, while traders look out for crucial US inflation data for more clarity on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3% by 07:10 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat. GSK surged 5.7% after the drugmaker agreed to pay up to $2.2 billion to settle most lawsuits in US state courts claiming that a discontinued version of the heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer.

The broader pharma and biotech index advanced 1.5%, leading sectoral gains.

The oil and gas index added 0.2% following a spike in fuel demand as Hurricane Milton barreled into Florida and concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

On the data front, Britain’s housing market recovered further last month, with house prices, sales and enquiries rising, but pressure on the rental sector intensified as tenant demand continued to outstrip the number of available homes to rent.

Traders now await a key US inflation report later in the day, which could provide more hints on whether the Fed will lower interest rates next month and by how much.

FTSE 100 clocks weekly decline; personal goods shares biggest drag

Among stocks, Liontrust Asset Management fell 1.9% after the asset manager reported a drop in its third-quarter assets under management and advice (AuMA), hurt by weak investor sentiment ahead of the new government’s maiden budget.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 opens higher on GSK boost

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign Barrick deal in few weeks, says Al Faleh

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Waqar Siddiqui to step down as Shell Pakistan CEO

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

President Zardari to visit Turkmenistan today

Oil prices edge up on US storm and Israel-Iran fears

Refined POL items and solar power: Chinese team to explore deals with PD today

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Read more stories