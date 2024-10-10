AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.99%)
AIRLINK 138.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.78%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.94%)
FCCL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
FFBL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.73%)
FFL 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 114.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.65%)
HUMNL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.46%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.62%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 170.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.65%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.74%)
PPL 129.80 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.22%)
PRL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.94%)
PTC 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.28%)
SEARL 58.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.99%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.43%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.77%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,112 Increased By 21 (0.23%)
BR30 27,698 Increased By 319.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 85,846 Increased By 176.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 27,253 Increased By 37.1 (0.14%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Published 10 Oct, 2024 11:21am
COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Comments

200 characters

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Oil prices rise on US storm, fears of Israel-Iran conflict

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

Read more stories