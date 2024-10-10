AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.99%)
Greek international Baldock, dead at 31: family

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2024 11:15am
ATHENS: Panathinaikos and Greece international footballer George Baldock has died, his family confirmed Thursday.

The 31-year-old English-born right-back had been found dead in his swimming pool at home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, according to Greek news reports on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time,” said a family statement.

Greece’s Super League and several clubs expressed their condolences. State TV ERT reported that the player was “at the bottom of the pool” and a bottle of alcohol was found at the scene.

ANA said Baldock’s wife, who is abroad, alerted the owner of the residence after unsuccessfully trying to reach the player on the phone.

Police cars and an ambulance were outside the building and a coroner was called to examine the body, ERT said.

Baldock had joined Panathinaikos in May after a seven-year spell with Sheffield United, relegated from the English Premier League to the Championship last season.

Of Greek origin through his father, he was called up by the Greek national team in 2022.

He had 12 caps, but had not been selected for the team’s Nations League match against England at Wembley on Thursday because of to injury, ERT said.

Baldock had featured for Panathinaikos in a 0-0 draw with Olympiacos in a Greek Super League match on Sunday where he played for 75 minutes.

‘One of our own’

sites on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook, were blackened in tribute to the player.

Manchester United’s England international defender Harry Maguire, a former Sheffield United player, posted “RIP” and a heartbreak emoji alongside an image of Baldock on Instagram.

Sheffield United changed their home page to a black and white photo of their former player with the words: “RIP George Baldock.

Australia’s Asian Cup credentials face first real test in quarter-finals

“Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock,” said the club.

Northampton, where Baldock had a loan spell in 2011, wrote on X: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former loanee George Baldock at the tragically young age of 31.

“George made five appearances in 2011 before playing for Oxford United and Sheffield United. Sending our sincerest condolences to George’s family and friends.”

Baldock’s boyhood club MK Dons said they were “deeply devastated and saddened to learn about the shocking news”.

“George started his career at Stadium MK, where he worked his way through the youth ranks and made his senior career debut at the Club before reaching the heights of the Premier League in later years.

“You will always be one of our own, George.”

The Football Association in England wrote on X: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of George Baldock at the age of 31. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with George’s family, friends and team-mates at club and country.”

Baldock was nicknamed “Furious George” by Sheffield United fans in tribute to his uncompromising style.

“I just love winning. I hate losing and I even hate drawing,” he told local media.

