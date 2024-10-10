AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.99%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.77%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FCCL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.13%)
FFBL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FFL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 115.49 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.74%)
HUMNL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.55%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.39%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
NBP 65.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.13%)
OGDC 170.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.53%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.74%)
PPL 129.61 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (3.07%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.28%)
SEARL 58.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.99%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.3%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,112 Increased By 21 (0.23%)
BR30 27,676 Increased By 296.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 85,822 Increased By 152.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 27,250 Increased By 33.4 (0.12%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat climbs to one-week high as dryness hits crops

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 10:32am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday to its highest in one week, as worries of dry weather in key producing countries underpinned prices.

Algeria bars France from wheat import tender as relations sour

Soybeans and corn edged higher on positioning ahead of a key US supply-demand report due on Friday.

Fundamentals

  • The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.2% to $6.06 a bushel, as of 0028 GMT, having hit its highest since Oct. 3 earlier in the session.

  • Soybeans added 0.3% to $10.23-3/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.2% at $4.22 a bushel.

  • Wheat prices are being buoyed by worries over dry weather in key exporting countries.

  • The Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday trimmed its estimate for the 2024/25 wheat harvest to 19.5 million metric tons, down from a previous estimate of 20.5 million tons.

  • Russia has sown 13 million hectares with winter grain so far this year and is aiming to sow 20 million hectares in total, the same area as last year, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said on Wednesday.

  • The Sovecon consultancy warned on Sept. 25 that wheat sowing rates in Russia have fallen to an 11-year low, clouding the outlook for the 2025 grain harvest in the world’s top wheat exporter.

  • Traders were shifting attention toward monthly US government crop forecasts on Friday, including updated estimates of the US corn and soybean harvests after projections of record yields for both crops last month.

  • Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of CBOT wheat futures, traders said. They were net even in soyoil futures, traders said.

Wheat Corn Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Wheat climbs to one-week high as dryness hits crops

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Oil prices rise on US storm, fears of Israel-Iran conflict

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

Read more stories