Deceased Chinese were not part of IPP talks: Finance Division

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has clarified media reports linking the two deceased Chinese engineers killed in an explosion in Karachi, to the ongoing IPP talks.

In a statement, Finance Division said the government has been negotiating with IPPs, including the power plant for which both the Chinese engineers worked. However, the deceased engineers were not involved in the IPP talks.

Hence, any impression created to this effect by media reports is misleading and has no basis.

