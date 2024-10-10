AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-10

PTCL launches Pakistan’s first 800G WDM system in partnership with Huawei

Press Release Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: PTCL Group, Pakistan’s top integrated ICT provider, has achieved a major milestone by successfully launching the country’s first 800 Gbps per wavelength Super C+L Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) system.

This advanced technology enables a data transmission capacity of 64 Tbps per fiber, with the potential to reach up to 96 Tbps, marking a significant step forward for Pakistan’s digital infrastructure said a press release.

Developed in collaboration with Huawei, PTCL’s Super C+L system supports a broader optical spectrum of up to 12 THz, compared to the 4.8 THz provided by traditional systems. It combines high-speed 800 Gbps per wavelength, ultra-wide Super C+L spectrum, and advanced Flexible Grid optical switching. This breakthrough positions PTCL at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital transformation, preparing the network for future technologies like Fixed 5.5G (F5.5G) and enabling faster, smarter, and more efficient connectivity.

Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, commented: “Our focus is on advancing cutting-edge technology while maintaining sustainability. This upgrade will improve service quality, lower latency, and enhance the overall user experience for both consumers and enterprises, while reducing our environmental footprint.”

Victor Zhou, President of Huawei’s Optical Domain, stated: “We are proud to support PTCL in building this high-speed optical network, which will boost Pakistan’s digital growth and sustainability efforts. It will strengthen data center connections, reduce carbon emissions, and set the stage for future advancements like F5.5G. This technology investment will underpin Pakistan’s digital economy for years to come.”

