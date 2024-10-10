‘The looming Iran-Israel war’

This is apropos a letter to the Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. I would like to add to what I have already said is that in my view, these groups, alongside Iranian-backed forces in Syria, enhance Iran’s capacity for proxy warfare. This network enables Iran to conduct operations across multiple theaters, with a strong emphasis on asymmetric tactics, guerrilla warfare, cyber attacks, and missile strikes, making it a significant regional power despite facing technologically superior adversaries.

If Iran faces a combined and coordinated attack by Israel, the US, and their allies, it would face severe challenges in safeguarding its military, economic, and human assets. The overwhelming firepower would target Iran’s missile sites, command centers, and critical infrastructure, but Iran’s extensive underground facilities, advanced air defenses, and asymmetric warfare tactics, including proxy forces like Hezbollah and the Houthis, would allow it to maintain some retaliatory capability.

Economically, Iran would struggle as oil infrastructure and exports face disruption, but its experience with sanctions, black market operations, and self-reliance in key sectors would help it endure to some extent. Civilian infrastructure would be heavily impacted, but Iran’s civil defense measures and nationalistic mobilization could sustain public morale. Iran’s cyber warfare capabilities and proxy forces would likely launch retaliatory strikes, imposing costs on its adversaries.

Although Iran would suffer significant losses, its asymmetric strategies, resilience, and capacity for retaliation would make a prolonged conflict costly for its opponents, deterring a swift resolution. The US, Israel, and their allies possess overwhelming war sustainability capabilities, given their advanced military technology, vast economic resources, superior logistics, and access to global supply chains.

The US leads with unparalleled firepower, precision weaponry, and a massive defense budget, while Israel has a highly advanced military and robust missile defense systems. These strengths are supported by the financial power and military assets of NATO and Gulf allies, making them capable of sustaining a prolonged conflict.

