AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-10

Gold eases for sixth session as dollar marches upward

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

NEW YORK: Gold retreated for the sixth straight day on Wednesday on an advancing dollar and diminished expectations for a larger rate cut in November while markets awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting for further insights.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,615.83 per ounce by 11:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT). US gold futures for December delivery was steady at $2,634.40.

The dollar index hit a near two-month high, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“The dollar index continues to firm up, and economic data is more supportive for a 25 basis point cut,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

If the Fed minutes are extremely dovish and it seems pressured to cut rates aggressively, that could act as a tailwind for gold and could push prices to the $2,650 level, he added.

Investors now await the minutes from the Fed’s Sept. 18 policy meeting, due at 1800 GMT, while the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data is due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Zero-yield bullion is a preferred investment amid lower interest rates.

Following last week’s robust jobs report, markets are expecting an 84% likelihood of a 25-basis-point cut and discounted a 50-bps cut at the Fed’s November meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“Despite the modest pull-back, expectations of lower interest rates and ongoing geopolitical tensions suggest the backdrop for gold is likely to remain supportive over the long term,” said Kinesis Money market analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa in a note.

Meanwhile, a rebound in gold prices to a record peak dashed the Indian bullion industry’s expectations of a lucrative festival season.

In other metals, spot silver lost 0.1% to $30.67 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.3% to $952.95, and palladium rose 1.1% to $1,032.00.

Gold Spot gold dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Gold eases for sixth session as dollar marches upward

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

FBR collects Rs647m as POS services fee since July ’23

Seeking assistance, apex court wonders whether it can retain ‘dam fund’ money

Ginners’ body, PPMA discuss issues with minister

KSA investment minister arrives

Deceased Chinese were not part of IPP talks: Finance Division

Read more stories