Oct 10, 2024
Markets Print 2024-10-10

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (October 09, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 08-10-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,700        285        17,985        18,485       -500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,969        305        19,274        19,810       -536/-
===========================================================================

