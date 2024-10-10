Spot rate decreases by Rs500 to Rs17,700 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs500 per maund and closed it at Rs17,700 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,500 to Rs17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,200 to Rs8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs17,700 to Rs18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,700 to Rs17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,500 to Rs8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs18,800 to Rs19,000 per maund.

4600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs17,600 to Rs18,100 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs17,600 to Rs17,900 per maund, 1800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs17,600 to Rs17,900 per maund, 200 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs17,750 per maund, 1400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs17,600 per maund, 2200 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs17,500 to Rs17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Saleh Pat, 2800 bales of Haroonabad, 1800 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs17,700 to Rs17,800 per maund, 3200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs17,700 to Rs18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Hasil Pur, 1900 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs17,700 to Rs18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Khair Pur Tamiwali were sold at Rs17,800 to Rs18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Faqeer Wali, 600 bales of Shujabad, 1800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,000 per maund and 800 bales of Bahawalnagar were sold at Rs17,800 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

