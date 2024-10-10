WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 9, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Oct-24 7-Oct-24 4-Oct-24 3-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105761 0.106086 Euro 0.81861 0.819743 0.820476 0.820947 Japanese yen 0.005042 0.005028 0.005072 0.005058 U.K. pound 0.976749 0.975115 0.979565 0.975595 U.S. dollar 0.745411 0.746442 0.743926 0.743679 Algerian dinar 0.005616 0.005597 0.005598 Australian dollar 0.502332 0.509441 0.510536 Botswana pula 0.056279 0.056282 0.056315 0.056371 Brazilian real 0.13506 0.136661 0.136051 0.135599 Brunei dollar 0.571941 0.572469 0.573619 0.574225 Canadian dollar 0.545809 0.548491 0.547931 0.549246 Chilean peso 0.000805 0.000808 0.000809 0.000819 Czech koruna 0.032336 0.032339 0.03237 0.032379 Danish krone 0.109765 0.109926 0.110014 0.110054 Indian rupee 0.00888 0.008889 0.00886 0.008859 Israeli New Shekel 0.197617 0.197158 Korean won 0.000554 0.00056 0.000564 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43837 2.44175 Malaysian ringgit 0.173857 0.174708 0.175744 0.176436 Mauritian rupee 0.01606 0.015978 0.015963 0.015991 Mexican peso 0.038516 0.038598 0.038721 0.038201 New Zealand dollar 0.457869 0.460032 0.462313 0.464502 Norwegian krone 0.070044 0.070328 0.07022 0.070049 Omani rial 1.93865 1.94133 1.93415 Peruvian sol 0.200011 0.199605 0.199699 Philippine peso 0.013144 0.013252 0.013222 0.013238 Polish zloty 0.189677 0.189606 0.190175 0.190927 Qatari riyal 0.204783 0.205066 0.204307 Russian ruble 0.007756 0.00777 0.007842 0.007826 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198776 0.199051 0.198314 Singapore dollar 0.571941 0.572469 0.573619 0.574225 South African rand 0.042529 0.042912 0.042533 0.042918 Swedish krona 0.072131 0.072122 0.072368 0.07226 Swiss franc 0.870299 0.870588 0.87346 0.874402 Thai baht 0.022228 0.022317 0.022496 0.022505 Trinidadian dollar 0.110394 0.110669 0.110496 0.110527 U.A.E. dirham 0.202971 0.203252 0.202499 Uruguayan peso 0.017943 0.018135 0.018006 0.017847 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

