Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 9, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 8-Oct-24 7-Oct-24 4-Oct-24 3-Oct-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105761 0.106086
Euro 0.81861 0.819743 0.820476 0.820947
Japanese yen 0.005042 0.005028 0.005072 0.005058
U.K. pound 0.976749 0.975115 0.979565 0.975595
U.S. dollar 0.745411 0.746442 0.743926 0.743679
Algerian dinar 0.005616 0.005597 0.005598
Australian dollar 0.502332 0.509441 0.510536
Botswana pula 0.056279 0.056282 0.056315 0.056371
Brazilian real 0.13506 0.136661 0.136051 0.135599
Brunei dollar 0.571941 0.572469 0.573619 0.574225
Canadian dollar 0.545809 0.548491 0.547931 0.549246
Chilean peso 0.000805 0.000808 0.000809 0.000819
Czech koruna 0.032336 0.032339 0.03237 0.032379
Danish krone 0.109765 0.109926 0.110014 0.110054
Indian rupee 0.00888 0.008889 0.00886 0.008859
Israeli New Shekel 0.197617 0.197158
Korean won 0.000554 0.00056 0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43837 2.44175
Malaysian ringgit 0.173857 0.174708 0.175744 0.176436
Mauritian rupee 0.01606 0.015978 0.015963 0.015991
Mexican peso 0.038516 0.038598 0.038721 0.038201
New Zealand dollar 0.457869 0.460032 0.462313 0.464502
Norwegian krone 0.070044 0.070328 0.07022 0.070049
Omani rial 1.93865 1.94133 1.93415
Peruvian sol 0.200011 0.199605 0.199699
Philippine peso 0.013144 0.013252 0.013222 0.013238
Polish zloty 0.189677 0.189606 0.190175 0.190927
Qatari riyal 0.204783 0.205066 0.204307
Russian ruble 0.007756 0.00777 0.007842 0.007826
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198776 0.199051 0.198314
Singapore dollar 0.571941 0.572469 0.573619 0.574225
South African rand 0.042529 0.042912 0.042533 0.042918
Swedish krona 0.072131 0.072122 0.072368 0.07226
Swiss franc 0.870299 0.870588 0.87346 0.874402
Thai baht 0.022228 0.022317 0.022496 0.022505
Trinidadian dollar 0.110394 0.110669 0.110496 0.110527
U.A.E. dirham 0.202971 0.203252 0.202499
Uruguayan peso 0.017943 0.018135 0.018006 0.017847
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments