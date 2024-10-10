KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 09, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.17 279.61 AED 75.37 76.06
EURO 302.89 305.66 SAR 73.52 74.17
GBP 361.59 365.07 INTERBANK 277.60 277.75
JPY 1.84 1.89
=========================================================================
