KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 09, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 278.17 279.61 AED 75.37 76.06 EURO 302.89 305.66 SAR 73.52 74.17 GBP 361.59 365.07 INTERBANK 277.60 277.75 JPY 1.84 1.89 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024