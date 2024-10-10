AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-10

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (October 09, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (October 09, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      12900-13000
Gur                        17000-20000
Shakar                     18000-22000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7350-7850
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          28000-31000
Dal Mong (Washed)          30000-34000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           46000-48000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-52000
Dal Mash (Washed)          54000-57000
Dal Masoor (Local)         30000-31000
Dal Masoor (impor)         27000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       25000-29000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-30000
Gram White                 23000-29000
Gram Black                 27000-30000
Dal Chana (Thin)           35000-36000
Dal Chana (Thick)          36000-37000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          37000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    50000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-33000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                25000-30000
Rice Basmati (386)         18000-20000
Basmati broken             14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

grain grain crop

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

FBR collects Rs647m as POS services fee since July ’23

Seeking assistance, apex court wonders whether it can retain ‘dam fund’ money

Ginners’ body, PPMA discuss issues with minister

KSA investment minister arrives

Deceased Chinese were not part of IPP talks: Finance Division

Read more stories