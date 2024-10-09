AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.67%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.14%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.92%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.38%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
DGKC 80.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
FCCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
FFBL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.55%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
HUBC 114.51 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (3.14%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.43%)
KOSM 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.96%)
MLCF 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 64.00 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.32%)
OGDC 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 128.79 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.97%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.46%)
PTC 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (7%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.33%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
TPLP 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.91%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
TRG 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,146 Increased By 52.2 (0.57%)
BR30 27,611 Increased By 293 (1.07%)
KSE100 86,062 Increased By 398.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 27,377 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.23%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

Published 09 Oct, 2024 12:25pm
Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

Comments

200 characters

Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

Energy sector reforms: committee approves ISMO formation

Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 hits fresh milestone, crosses 86,000 as investors still look at ‘positives’

Oil prices edge up after sliding on potential Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Gulf states must not allow use of airspace against Iran, Iranian official says

32 top Saudi cos’ team due today

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Read more stories