AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.67%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.14%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.92%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.38%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
DGKC 80.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
FCCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
FFBL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.55%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
HUBC 114.51 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (3.14%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.43%)
KOSM 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.96%)
MLCF 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 64.00 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.32%)
OGDC 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 128.79 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.97%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.46%)
PTC 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (7%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.33%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
TPLP 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.91%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
TRG 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,146 Increased By 52.2 (0.57%)
BR30 27,611 Increased By 293 (1.07%)
KSE100 86,062 Increased By 398.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 27,377 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.23%)
World

Kamala Harris drinks beer on late night TV

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2024 10:58am

NEW YORK: If Kamala Harris wins the US election she has made clear one change sure to come to the White House: the first president in eight years who actually enjoys a beer.

In contrast to teetotalers Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Harris revealed on late night TV Tuesday that she likes the occasional brew.

The Democrat cracked open a can of Miller High Life at the prompting of host Stephen Colbert.

“Elections, I think, are won on vibes because one of the old saws is they just want somebody they can have a beer with,” he said.

“So, would you like to have a beer with me so I can tell people what that’s like?”

The comic revealed that showrunners had checked ahead of time what they should serve up “because we can’t just be giving a drink to the vice president of the United States.”

As she took the can of Miller High Life – a 4.6 percent beer whose makers say its “easy-drinking flavor is the epitome of the American lager category” – Harris revealed she had most recently supped booze with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

“OK, the last time I had beer was at a baseball game with Doug,” she said as she cracked the can, adding: “Cheers.”

Harris condemns flag burning, Hamas graffiti at protest in Washington

“There you go. It’s cold. From the beautiful city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” said Colbert, referring to one of the seven swing states that could decide the 2024 presidential election.

“The champagne of beers,” Harris replied, quoting the drink’s marketing tagline.

The appearance was part of a media blitz that has also seen Harris sit with the hosts of “The View” and do a lengthy interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM.

Like those outlets, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was a friendly environment that was never going to involve probing questions.

And Colbert’s frequent mockery of Trump boosted Harris’ message.

When he asked her about Trump’s loss in 2020 – which the billionaire still refuses to accept – she jumped on the opportunity to taunt her opponent.

“You know, when you lost millions of jobs, you lost manufacturing, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election, what does that make you? A loser,” she said.

“This is what happens when I drink beer,” she laughed.

Donald Trump Kamala Harris US president Joe Biden 2024 US elections Doug Emhoff

