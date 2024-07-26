AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
World Print 2024-07-26

Harris condemns flag burning, Hamas graffiti at protest in Washington

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 07:42am

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris joined Democratic and Republican leaders in condemning protesters who burned American flags and sprayed pro-Hamas graffiti outside Washington’s Union Station on Wednesday, describing the acts as unpatriotic and abhorrent.

The protests coincided with a speech to Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Before he spoke, protesters marched near the US Capitol building, condemning US military aid to Israel during its war with Hamas in Gaza.

Following Netanyahu’s speech, some of the demonstrators gathered in front of Union Station. They hoisted American flags outside the iconic train station, burned American ones and spray painted the words “Hamas is coming” and “Free Gaza” on a large monument.

Harris condemns flag burning, Hamas graffiti at protest in Washington

