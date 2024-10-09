AGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
Palm opens lower on weaker Dalian oils and stronger ringgit

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2024 10:40am
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell slightly on Wednesday, weighed by weaker Dalian edible oils and a stronger ringgit, although gains in crude oil and Chicago soyoil capped the decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 4 ringgit, or 0.09%, to 4,267 ringgit ($997.43) a metric ton by 0239 GMT.

Palm falls on profit-taking, weaker Chicago soyoil, crude oil

The contract dropped 1.22% in overnight trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.77%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.86%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.12% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • Oil prices steadied in Asian trading, as traders weighed uncertainty surrounding developments in the Middle East conflict against continued bearish fundamentals.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Implementation of higher biodiesel mandates in Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, is likely to tighten supplies of the vegetable oil, a leading industry analyst said.

  • Companies that have paid to source agricultural produce that complies with the European Union’s anti-deforestation law would lose out if the EU decides to delay implementing the legislation by a year, industry groups and traders said.

  • Palm oil may extend loss into a range of 4,119 ringgit to 4,152 ringgit per metric ton, as an uptrend from the Sept. 30 low of 3,987 ringgit has reversed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

