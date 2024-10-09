Palm opens lower on weaker Dalian oils and stronger ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell slightly on Wednesday, weighed by weaker Dalian edible oils and a stronger ringgit, although gains in crude oil and Chicago soyoil capped the decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 4 ringgit, or 0.09%, to 4,267 ringgit ($997.43) a metric ton by 0239 GMT.

Palm falls on profit-taking, weaker Chicago soyoil, crude oil

The contract dropped 1.22% in overnight trade.

Fundamentals