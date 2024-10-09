AGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
AIRLINK 139.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-2.93%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.73%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.38%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
DGKC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.46%)
FCCL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
FFBL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
HUBC 114.79 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.4%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.63%)
KOSM 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.6%)
MLCF 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 63.90 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.16%)
OGDC 171.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.29%)
PAEL 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 128.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.43%)
PRL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.85%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.34%)
SEARL 57.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.65%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TPLP 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.91%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
TRG 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,142 Increased By 48.7 (0.54%)
BR30 27,575 Increased By 257.4 (0.94%)
KSE100 86,040 Increased By 375.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 27,362 Decreased By -78.9 (-0.29%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB’s Stournaras backs two quarter-point rate cuts in 2024, FT says

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2024 10:38am

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Yannis Stournaras is backing two interest rate cuts this year and expects further easing in 2025 as inflation continues to trend lower, he told the Financial Times in an interview published on Wednesday.

“Even if we have one cut of 25 basis points now and another one in December, we will be back to just 3 per cent — still in highly restrictive territory,” Stournaras told the newspaper, referring to the ECB’s main policy rate.

Stournaras, the governor of the Greek central bank, said inflation could be on the path to meet ECB’s 2% target in the first half of 2025, boosting the case for policymakers to cut “highly restrictive” interest rates faster than previously expected, the FT reported.

He added that inflation was falling faster compared with our (the ECB’s) September forecast.

The ECB has cut interest rates twice this year and further easing in both October and December is nearly fully priced in, indicating that investors predict a steady decline in rates from record highs taking cues from weak economic growth and faster-than-expected easing in inflationary pressures.

ECB will probably cut rates in Oct on risk of too low inflation: Villeroy

“If inflation continues the downward path towards the 2 per cent target, why not cut in every meeting?” Stournaras told the FT. Last week, ECB President Christine Lagarde gave the strongest hint yet that an October rate cut was coming.

Several policymakers have already argued for or hinted at an Oct. 17 rate cut and only a few on the 26-member Governing Council have pushed back, indicating that a cut will be relatively uncontroversial and the real discussion is now about what to do in December.

European Central Bank

Comments

200 characters

ECB’s Stournaras backs two quarter-point rate cuts in 2024, FT says

Energy sector reforms: committee approves ISMO formation

Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 hits fresh milestone, briefly crosses 86,000 as investors still look at ‘positives’

Oil prices edge up after sliding on potential Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Gulf states must not allow use of airspace against Iran, Iranian official says

32 top Saudi cos’ team due today

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Read more stories