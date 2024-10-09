World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) had pledged $2 billion, including $1.55 billion for new projects, as support to help Government of Pakistan respond to the 2022 floods; however, the disbursement for housing reconstruction in Balochistan has yet to start. This was revealed by World Bank officials while briefing media regarding floods reconstruction and rehabilitation projects, here on Tuesday.

World Bank Country Director, Najy Benhassine, said that $2 billion were pledged in the Donors Conference held in Geneva, 2023 as World Bank support to help government of Pakistan respond to the 2022 Floods.

Over $2 billion has been made available for implementation to date through a three-pillared approach: Respond Immediately, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, and Resilience.

He further explained that $454 million were made available through existing projects, $277 million as respond immediately, $177 million reconstruction and rehabilitation, and resilience, while $1.55 billion through new projects (Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, and Resilience).

He further said that of the new projects, $213 million were made available for reconstruction and resilience with focus on Balochistan, $500 million for Sindh reconstruction (under implementation), $500 million for Sindh Housing (under implementation), $40 million for Sindh Health (under implementation), $147 million for Sindh Social Protection (under implementation), $98 million for Sindh Agriculture (under implementation) and $50 million for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reconstruction (under implementation).

Responding to questions, World Bank officials confirmed that disbursement for housing reconstruction in Balochistan has yet to start.

The officials said that against the estimated 0.250 to 0.280 million affectees, only 104 accounts have so far been opened. They said: “we have an implementation arrangement and sometimes things take a little longer than expected to settle. But we have an implementation arrangement in place and things are starting”. They; however, said that things are moving fast in Sindh and $22 million have been disbursed for housing reconstruction so far. They further said that $270 million were disbursed to the floods affectees so far.

The country director also said that more concessional loans should be made available to low-income countries.

Regarding Sindh Flood Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project ($500 million), the bank officials said that the objective was to deliver a beneficiary-driven, multi-hazard resilient reconstruction of core housing units affected by the 2022 floods in selected districts of Sindh for which Asian Development Bank (ADB) also pledged $400 million and ISDB $200 million. So far, 935,000 bank accounts were opened.

Regarding Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project ($500m), the bank officials said that the objective was, (a) Rehabilitate damaged infrastructure and provide short-term livelihood opportunities in selected areas of Sindh province affected by the 2022 floods; and (b) strengthen the Government of Sindh’s capacity to respond to the impacts of climate change and natural hazards.

