Oct 09, 2024

The looming Iran-Israel war

Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

Iran has fallen into a strategic trap for the second time, and only with capabilities comparable to Israel’s military strength and allies as powerful as the USA and the West would Iran have any realistic fighting chance to safeguard its economic, industrial, and military assets. The formidable offensive and defensive military capabilities of Israel, the United States, and their allies collectively represent the most advanced military force in the world, equipped with cutting-edge technology and an extensive range of assets.

The US leads with an extensive nuclear arsenal, a powerful air force equipped with F-22s, F-35s, long-range bombers, advanced missile systems like Tomahawk cruise missiles, and a dominant naval fleet with 11 aircraft carriers. Its capabilities are complemented by sophisticated cyber warfare and elite special forces such as Navy SEALs. Israel adds significant strength with its highly advanced air force, Jericho ballistic missiles, and leading drone technology, backed by elite units like Sayeret Matkal. Defensively, Israel’s multi-layered missile defense systems, including Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and the Arrow series, provide comprehensive protection against various missile threats. NATO allies and key partners like Japan, South Korea, and Gulf States contribute advanced aircraft, naval assets, ground forces, integrated air defense, and cyber defense, ensuring interoperability and global reach. This coalition’s technological superiority, combined nuclear deterrence, and seamless joint operational capabilities across land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains create a formidable force, capable of addressing any threat and projecting power worldwide. Iran and its allies possess a formidable combination of offensive and defensive capabilities, relying on a mix of conventional and asymmetric warfare strategies to exert regional influence. Iran itself has a vast ballistic missile arsenal, including the Shahab and Fateh-110 series, long-range cruise missiles like the Soumar, advanced drones such as the Shahed-129, and significant naval power capable of swarming tactics in the Strait of Hormuz.

Defensively, Iran has developed air defense systems like the Bavar-373 and maintains underground facilities for missile storage. Its allies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and various Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria, significantly amplify Iran’s reach and strength. Hezbollah has an extensive rocket and missile stockpile, while the Houthis have demonstrated the ability to strike deep into Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Qamar Bashir

