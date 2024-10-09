AGL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 143.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.17%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.3%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
DGKC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FCCL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.8%)
FFBL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.91%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 112.60 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.42%)
HUMNL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.31%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.24%)
KOSM 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
NBP 63.85 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (4.07%)
OGDC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.58%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 129.95 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.88%)
PRL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.36%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SEARL 57.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
TPLP 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
TREET 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,166 Increased By 72.1 (0.79%)
BR30 27,558 Increased By 239.7 (0.88%)
KSE100 86,141 Increased By 477.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 27,425 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.06%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-09

13 states, Washington DC sue TikTok over child harm issues

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: TikTok faces new lawsuits filed by 13 US states and the District of Columbia on Tuesday, accusing the popular social media platform of harming and failing to protect young people.

The lawsuits filed separately in New York, California, the District of Columbia and 11 other states, expand Chinese-owned TikTok’s legal fight with US regulators, and seek new financial penalties against the company.

The states accuse TikTok of using intentionally addictive software designed to keep children watching as long and often as possible and misrepresenting its content moderation effectiveness.

“TikTok cultivates social media addiction to boost corporate profits,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. “TikTok intentionally targets children because they know kids do not yet have the defenses or capacity to create healthy boundaries around addictive content.” TikTok seeks to maximize the amount of time users spend on the app in order to target them with ads, the states say.

“Young people are struggling with their mental health because of addictive social media platforms like TikTok,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

TikTok said last week it strongly disagrees with allegations it fails to protect children, saying “in fact, we offer robust safeguards for teens and parents.”

Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb alleged TikTok operates an unlicensed money transmission business through its live streaming and virtual currency features.

“TikTok’s platform is dangerous by design. It’s an intentionally addictive product that is designed to get young people addicted to their screens,” Schwalb said in an interview

TikTok Washington DC

Comments

200 characters

13 states, Washington DC sue TikTok over child harm issues

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

Read more stories