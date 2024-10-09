AGL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 143.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.11%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
DGKC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FCCL 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
FFBL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.09%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 113.10 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.87%)
HUMNL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.31%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.51%)
KOSM 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.64%)
MLCF 34.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
NBP 63.89 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (4.14%)
OGDC 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.64%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PPL 129.95 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.88%)
PRL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.36%)
PTC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
TREET 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,166 Increased By 72.1 (0.79%)
BR30 27,558 Increased By 239.7 (0.88%)
KSE100 86,141 Increased By 477.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 27,425 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.06%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-09

Wall St gains as investors focus on inflation data

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Tuesday, as investors shifted their attention to the upcoming third-quarter earnings season and inflation data, which could offer some clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate cut trajectory.

The indexes regained some ground after a selloff on Monday, where all three major indexes fell roughly 1%, pressured by surging Treasury yields, escalating Middle East tensions, and a re-evaluation of US rate expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.71 points on Tuesday, or 0.16%, to 42,019.35, the S&P 500 gained 45.52 points, or 0.80%, to 5,741.49 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 225.48 points, or 1.26%, to 18,149.38.

Most S&P 500 sectors were up, with the information technology index leading the gains with a 1.8% rise.

An index tracking energy stocks lagged, losing 2.8%, and was on track for its worst day since April 30, as oil prices retreated following Monday’s rally.

The two-year Treasury yield slipped slightly from Monday’s highs, but the yield on the benchmark 10-year note remained above 4%, as strong economic data last week prompted investors to trim their rate cut bets.

Traders have priced in a nearly 89% chance of a 25 basis point interest rate cut from the Fed at its November meeting, according to CME FedWatch, while they had previously seen strong chances of a 50 bps cut.

Markets now await consumer price index data, due this Thursday, for more clues on the path of interest rates.

“The Fed keeps telling you that they’re data dependent - so the end of this week is big to see whether or not inflation is truly tamed,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners.

“But the Fed has been signaling where - not necessarily when - rates are going, and they have signaled that they’re going lower.”

Third-quarter earnings are also in focus, with major banks scheduled to report this Friday. The estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 5%, according to LSEG estimates.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

Wall St gains as investors focus on inflation data

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

Read more stories