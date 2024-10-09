AGL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 143.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.11%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
DGKC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FCCL 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
FFBL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.09%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 113.10 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.87%)
HUMNL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.31%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.51%)
KOSM 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.64%)
MLCF 34.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
NBP 63.89 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (4.14%)
OGDC 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.64%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PPL 129.95 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.88%)
PRL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.36%)
PTC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
TREET 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,166 Increased By 72.1 (0.79%)
BR30 27,558 Increased By 239.7 (0.88%)
KSE100 86,141 Increased By 477.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 27,425 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.06%)
Markets Print 2024-10-09

Nikkei snaps 3-day winning run on Wall St slump

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average snapped a three-day winning streak to close lower on Tuesday as a stronger yen and Wall Street’s weaker finish overnight weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei fell 1% to close at 38,937.54, after rising 1.8% on Monday. The index has jumped 4% over the last three sessions.

“Japanese stocks retreated as overnight declines of Wall Street prompted investors to book profits from their three-day rally,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior general manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

“Also, a stronger yen weighed on sentiment,” he said.

Wall Street’s three major indexes closed around 1% lower as traders tamped down bets for Federal Reserve’s easing on interest rates and concerns over the Middle East conflict’s impact on oil prices.

The yen was a tad stronger at 148.07 per dollar, having slumped to a seven-week low of 149.10 in the previous session.

A stronger yen tends to dampen exporters’ shares, as the unit decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

The broader Topix dropped 1.47% to 2,699.15, with Toyota Motor falling 2.93% to drag the index the most. Shares of Sony Group fell 2.43%.

Technology startup investor SoftBank Group slumped nearly 2% to drag the Nikkei index the most. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing slipped 0.61%.

All but three of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with the brokerage sector declining 3% to become the worst performer.

Nikkei Nikkei index

