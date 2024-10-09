AGL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Markets Print 2024-10-09

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (October 08, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 07-10-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,200        285        18,485        18,485          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,505        305        19,810        19,810          NIL
===========================================================================

