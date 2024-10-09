Business activity improves on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Around, 4000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,850 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 1800 bales of Sanghar, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 3000 bales of Khair Pur, 1000 bales of Rohri, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad, 400 bales of Tunsa Shareecf were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 4000 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 4000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 4200 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Marrot, 1200 bales of Chishtian, 800 bales of Shujabad, 800 bales of Mianwali were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Faqwwe Wali were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 600 bales of Bahawalnagar were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 17,950 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 600 bales of Mianchannu were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

