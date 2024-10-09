WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 8, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Oct-24 4-Oct-24 3-Oct-24 2-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106086 Euro 0.819743 0.820476 0.820947 0.821029 Japanese yen 0.005028 0.005072 0.005058 0.005154 U.K. pound 0.975115 0.979565 0.975595 0.984663 U.S. dollar 0.746442 0.743926 0.743679 0.741603 Algerian dinar 0.005616 0.005597 0.005598 0.00559 Australian dollar 0.509441 0.510536 0.510223 Botswana pula 0.056282 0.056315 0.056371 0.056362 Brazilian real 0.136661 0.136051 0.135599 Brunei dollar 0.572469 0.573619 0.574225 0.576226 Canadian dollar 0.548491 0.547931 0.549246 0.549702 Chilean peso 0.000808 0.000809 0.000819 0.000823 Czech koruna 0.032339 0.03237 0.032379 0.032431 Danish krone 0.109926 0.110014 0.110054 0.110068 Indian rupee 0.008889 0.00886 0.008859 Israeli New Shekel 0.197158 Korean won 0.00056 0.000564 0.000567 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44175 2.43029 Malaysian ringgit 0.174708 0.175744 0.176436 0.178163 Mauritian rupee 0.015978 0.015963 0.015991 0.015901 Mexican peso 0.038598 0.038721 0.038201 0.03825 New Zealand dollar 0.460032 0.462313 0.464502 0.466394 Norwegian krone 0.070328 0.07022 0.070049 0.070333 Omani rial 1.94133 1.93415 1.92875 Peruvian sol 0.200011 0.199605 0.199699 Philippine peso 0.013252 0.013222 0.013238 0.013193 Polish zloty 0.189606 0.190175 0.190927 0.191174 Qatari riyal 0.205066 0.204307 0.203737 Russian ruble 0.00777 0.007842 0.007826 0.007847 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199051 0.198314 0.197761 Singapore dollar 0.572469 0.573619 0.574225 0.576226 South African rand 0.042912 0.042533 0.042918 0.042662 Swedish krona 0.072122 0.072368 0.07226 0.072341 Swiss franc 0.870588 0.87346 0.874402 0.87412 Thai baht 0.022317 0.022496 0.022505 0.022739 Trinidadian dollar 0.110669 0.110496 0.110527 U.A.E. dirham 0.203252 0.202499 0.201934 Uruguayan peso 0.018135 0.018006 0.017847 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024