WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Oct 8, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 7-Oct-24 4-Oct-24 3-Oct-24 2-Oct-24
Chinese yuan 0.106086
Euro 0.819743 0.820476 0.820947 0.821029
Japanese yen 0.005028 0.005072 0.005058 0.005154
U.K. pound 0.975115 0.979565 0.975595 0.984663
U.S. dollar 0.746442 0.743926 0.743679 0.741603
Algerian dinar 0.005616 0.005597 0.005598 0.00559
Australian dollar 0.509441 0.510536 0.510223
Botswana pula 0.056282 0.056315 0.056371 0.056362
Brazilian real 0.136661 0.136051 0.135599
Brunei dollar 0.572469 0.573619 0.574225 0.576226
Canadian dollar 0.548491 0.547931 0.549246 0.549702
Chilean peso 0.000808 0.000809 0.000819 0.000823
Czech koruna 0.032339 0.03237 0.032379 0.032431
Danish krone 0.109926 0.110014 0.110054 0.110068
Indian rupee 0.008889 0.00886 0.008859
Israeli New Shekel 0.197158
Korean won 0.00056 0.000564 0.000567
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44175 2.43029
Malaysian ringgit 0.174708 0.175744 0.176436 0.178163
Mauritian rupee 0.015978 0.015963 0.015991 0.015901
Mexican peso 0.038598 0.038721 0.038201 0.03825
New Zealand dollar 0.460032 0.462313 0.464502 0.466394
Norwegian krone 0.070328 0.07022 0.070049 0.070333
Omani rial 1.94133 1.93415 1.92875
Peruvian sol 0.200011 0.199605 0.199699
Philippine peso 0.013252 0.013222 0.013238 0.013193
Polish zloty 0.189606 0.190175 0.190927 0.191174
Qatari riyal 0.205066 0.204307 0.203737
Russian ruble 0.00777 0.007842 0.007826 0.007847
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199051 0.198314 0.197761
Singapore dollar 0.572469 0.573619 0.574225 0.576226
South African rand 0.042912 0.042533 0.042918 0.042662
Swedish krona 0.072122 0.072368 0.07226 0.072341
Swiss franc 0.870588 0.87346 0.874402 0.87412
Thai baht 0.022317 0.022496 0.022505 0.022739
Trinidadian dollar 0.110669 0.110496 0.110527
U.A.E. dirham 0.203252 0.202499 0.201934
Uruguayan peso 0.018135 0.018006 0.017847
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
