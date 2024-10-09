Markets Print 2024-10-09
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 08, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.22 279.66 AED 75.37 76.06
EURO 303.30 306.01 SAR 73.52 74.18
GBP 361.83 365.25 INTERBANK 277.50 277.75
JPY 1.85 1.90
=========================================================================
