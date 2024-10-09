AGL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.6%)
Markets Print 2024-10-09

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 08, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               278.22   279.66    AED                75.37     76.06
EURO                303.30   306.01    SAR                73.52     74.18
GBP                 361.83   365.25    INTERBANK         277.50    277.75
JPY                                                        1.85      1.90
=========================================================================

