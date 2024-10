HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks plunged more than nine percent on Tuesday, their biggest fall in 16 years, after China left investors disappointed by a lack of new stimulus and few details about measures announced last month.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dived 9.41 percent, or 2,172.99 points, to 20,926.79.

The loss is its heaviest since 2008 during the global financial crisis.