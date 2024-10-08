AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
DCL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.7%)
DGKC 80.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.21%)
FCCL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
FFBL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.13%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-8.87%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.2%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.81%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
TRG 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.68%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,096 Increased By 116.2 (1.29%)
BR30 27,261 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 85,664 Increased By 753.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 27,441 Increased By 243.7 (0.9%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 30-year bond yield slips after strong auction outcome

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2024 01:08pm

TOKYO: Japan’s 30-year government bond yield edged down on Tuesday, as an auction for bonds with the same maturity received strong demand. The 30-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 2.105%.

The yield had hit 2.135% ahead of the auction earlier in the session, its highest level since Aug. 8.

“The auction outcome indicated that investors wanted to buy 30-year bonds at this yield level,” said Miki Den, senior Japan rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The auction received bids worth 3.34 times the amount sold, slightly below 3.4 times in the previous auction.

However, the tail, or the gap between the lowest and average price, narrowed to 0.1 point from 0.2 point, indicating stronger demand.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 bp to 0.535%. “Japanese banks, which had bought 20-year JGBs to as they sought higher yields, might have sold those bonds to buy five-year bonds,” said Den.

Japan bond yields steady as traders wait for policy clues

The 20-year yield rose 0.5 bp to 1.705%. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to as high as 0.93%, tracking US yields, but was last up 0.5 bp at 0.925%.

The benchmark US Treasury 10-year yield topped 4% for the first time in more than two months overnight, as markets reduced bets of another super-sized rate cut following Friday’s strong US jobs report.

The two-year yield rose to as high as 0.41% earlier in the session, its highest level since Aug. 2, and was last at down 0.5 bp at 0.4%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s 30-year bond yield slips after strong auction outcome

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

KSE-100 crosses 85,000 as oil & gas sector continues to attract attention

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies, Hamas vows to rise again

Dawood Lawrencepur transfers 100% stake in Reon Energy to Juniper International

SBP increases retail portfolio limit to Rs300mn, enhances SME financing exposure cap

Oil retreats as investors pare bets on Middle East war risk after sharp rally

Salman Agha defies England as Pakistan post 515-8 in first Test

Hubco likely to follow suit: Four IPPs ink deal to annul pacts early

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Read more stories