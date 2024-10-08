AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
AIRLINK 145.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
DFML 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.15%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.62%)
FCCL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.25%)
FFBL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.94%)
FFL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -10.13 (-8.32%)
HUMNL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.01%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
KOSM 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
MLCF 35.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.96%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.27%)
OGDC 170.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.64%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 127.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.31%)
PRL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
PTC 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
SEARL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.1%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.99%)
TPLP 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TREET 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 47.30 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.23%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.99%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,060 Increased By 80 (0.89%)
BR30 27,273 Decreased By -146.6 (-0.53%)
KSE100 85,466 Increased By 555.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 27,368 Increased By 170.6 (0.63%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Recorder headlines

Published 08 Oct, 2024 10:01am
Recorder headlines: October 08, 2024 (10am)

Comments

200 characters

Recorder headlines

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

Oil retreats as investors pare bets on Middle East war risk after sharp rally

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Read more stories