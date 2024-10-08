AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
SECP registers 2,617 new companies in September

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,617 new companies during September 2024, witnessing an increase of 5.7 percent as compared to corresponding month of last year. The total number of registered companies now stands at 231,111.

About 55 percent companies incorporated during the month were registered as private limited companies, while 41 percent were registered as single member companies.

The remaining four percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, trade organization (TO), and limited liability partnerships (LLP). Around 99.8 percent companies were registered online while 0.2 percent were incorporated offline.

The information technology sector took the lead with incorporation of 410 companies, trading with 377 companies, services with 306, real estate development & construction with 237, tourism and ecommerce with 125 each, food & beverages with 112, education with 101, mining & quarrying with 98, marketing & advertisement with 73, corporate agricultural farming with 60, engineering with 57, healthcare and textile with 49 each, cosmetics & toiletries with 46, chemical with 42, transport with 39, pharmaceutical with 35, power generation 31, fuel & energy with 27, auto & allied with 24, lodging with 21, cables & electric goods with 18, communications with 15, parlour and other related services, and sports -allied with 13 each, steel & allied and arts & culture with 11 each, wood & wood products and paper & board with 10 each, and 82 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 61 new companies, having foreign investors mainly from Afghanistan, Australia, Cameroon, China, France, Jamaica, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UK and USA. Major chunk of investment was received from China with 43 companies, Turkey with four, Afghanistan with three, Malaysia with two and remaining countries with one company each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

