Markets Print 2024-10-08

Cotton spot rates

Published 08 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (October 07, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 05-10-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,200        285        18,485        18,285       +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,505        305        19,810        19,596       +215/-
===========================================================================

