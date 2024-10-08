AIRLINK 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.65%)
Markets

2024-10-08

Spot rate gains Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,200 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Around, 1600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 2800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,150 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Lodhran were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Yazman Mandi, 1000 bales of Marrot, 600 bales of Chishtian, 600 bales of Haroonabad and 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

