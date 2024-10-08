BR100 8,980 No Change 0 (0%)
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 07, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 07, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      17.27    17.77
2-Week      17.28    17.78
1-Month     17.19    17.69
3-Month     15.63    15.88
6-Month     14.44    14.69
9-Month     14.10    14.60
1-Year      13.51    14.01
==========================

Data source: SBP

