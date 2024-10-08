Markets Print 2024-10-08
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 07, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 17.27 17.77
2-Week 17.28 17.78
1-Month 17.19 17.69
3-Month 15.63 15.88
6-Month 14.44 14.69
9-Month 14.10 14.60
1-Year 13.51 14.01
==========================
Data source: SBP
