Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 07, 2024) .

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               278.30    279.69   JPY                  1.84     1.89
EURO                302.67    305.53   AED                 75.37    76.08
GBP                 361.32    364.76   SAR                 73.56    74.23
                                       INTERBANK          277.50   277.70
=========================================================================

