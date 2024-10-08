Markets Print 2024-10-08
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 07, 2024) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.30 279.69 JPY 1.84 1.89
EURO 302.67 305.53 AED 75.37 76.08
GBP 361.32 364.76 SAR 73.56 74.23
INTERBANK 277.50 277.70
=========================================================================
