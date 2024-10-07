SCO summit: govt announces three-day holiday in Islamabad

The federal government on Monday announced a three-day “closed holiday” in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, from October 14 to 16, on account of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit being held later this month.

“The prime minister has been pleased to declare the 14th, 15th, and 16th of October, 2024 [Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday] as closed holidays within the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district to facilitate the smooth conduct of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of Government,” said an official notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Pakistan is set to host a two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad on October 15 and 16, with leaders from the bloc attending the event.

The government has deployed the Pakistan Army in the federal capital for the security of the upcoming SCO summit.

Last week, the Indian foreign ministry confirmed that Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Pakistan to participate in the summit later this month.

It, however, did not specify if he would meet any Pakistani officials on the sidelines.

A detailed security plan for the event was approved during a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday.

The interior minister emphasised the importance of hosting the SCO summit and noted that several heads of state would be in attendance, marking a significant honour for the nation.

He said that additional personnel from the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps, and Punjab police would be deployed to ensure comprehensive security for the guests.

The decision comes at a time when PTI supporters marched towards the twin cities for a “peaceful protest”.