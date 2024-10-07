AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Markets Print 2024-10-07

Futures spread up 827bps

Published 07 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 827bps to 15.76 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 72.0 percent to 92.38 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 330.03 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 64.8 percent to Rs 4.66 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 13.22 billion.

PSX

