AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan’s Shan Masood warns England still a force without Stokes

AFP Published October 6, 2024 Updated October 6, 2024 05:03pm
England’s captain Ollie Pope (L) and his Pakistani counterpart Shan Masood pose with the Test series trophy on the eve of their first Test cricket match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 6, 2024. Photo: AFP
England’s captain Ollie Pope (L) and his Pakistani counterpart Shan Masood pose with the Test series trophy on the eve of their first Test cricket match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 6, 2024. Photo: AFP

MULTAN: Pakistan captain Shan Masood warned on the eve of Monday’s first Test in Multan that his side would still be facing a formidable England, despite the absence of their captain Ben Stokes.

Ollie Pope will again lead England after deputising successfully in the recent 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka as Stokes, 33, was ruled out as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

“We all know the quality of Ben Stokes,” said Masood on Sunday ahead of the start of the three-Test series. “He is one of the top all-rounders of the world.”

“England’s strength will not lessen with one individual (missing),” he warned. “They are still very competitive.

England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash

“If you look at their playing eleven then it’s very balanced with all-rounders, and they have two spinners and three fast bowlers with deep batting, so their loss is that of an individual.”

Stokes led England to an emphatic 3-0 Test series victory on England’s last tour in 2022, the first time Pakistan had been swept at home.

England return with Pakistan on a painful losing streak – winless in their last 10 home Tests and suffering a humiliating 2-0 home defeat to Bangladesh last month.

Struggling Pakistan look to thwart adaptable England

“They’ve obviously not had their strongest run recently, but we still see them as a highly skilled side,” said Pope. “They are a team we don’t take lightly.”

Pakistan named their team with a bowling attack of two fast bowlers in Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, medium-pacer Aamer Jamal and frontline spinner Abrar Ahmed.

An impressive Jamal took 18 wickets against Australia in three Tests in his debut series earlier this year, but missed the Bangladesh series with a back problem. He also contributed 143 runs.

Four key match-ups in Pakistan-England Test series

“With Jamal we get an edge in the seam department,” said Masood.

With James Anderson and Stuart Broad retired, Mark Wood injured and Ollie Robinson not selected, none of England’s pace bowlers from the 2022 series remain.

But Masood cited Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse as threats.

“You cannot under-estimate anyone and need to be more cautious against any unknown player,” said Masood.

The second match is also in Multan, from October 15, with the final Test in Rawalpindi beginning October 24.

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad

England: Ollie Pope (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes

Pakistan England Shan Masood Ben Stokes PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES ENGLAND VS PAKISTAN TEST

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s Shan Masood warns England still a force without Stokes

Economy: govt now expressing great happiness

Islamabad police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters

Kazakhstan votes on whether to build first nuclear plant

UN chief calls for end to ‘shocking violence’ on Hamas attack anniversary

Indicators showing positive growth, says Jam

England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash

World Bank rates $400m education project as satisfactory

Islamabad at standstill

Over dozen PTI lawyers held for violating Section 144

Karachi set to receive Rs218bn this year: CM

Read more stories