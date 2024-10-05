AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Struggling Pakistan look to thwart adaptable England

AFP Published October 5, 2024
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (C) and captain Shan Masood (R) attend a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 5, 2024. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (C) and captain Shan Masood (R) attend a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

MULTAN: Pakistan play England in a three-Test series starting Monday in Multan with the visitors favourites to inflict more damage on a team mired in a painful losing streak.

England’s 3-0 whitewash on their last trip to Pakistan in 2022 was the first clean sweep by any visiting team to the country and plunged the hosts into a slump that has left them winless in their last 10 home Tests.

The visitors will be buoyed by memories of that famous win, but begin the series without talismanic leader Ben Stokes, who will miss the first Test due to a hamstring injury.

While England sit in third place in the ICC Test rankings, five spots above Pakistan, they travel to South Asia with an inexperienced pace attack following the retirement of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are known for their unpredictability and will be desperate to wipe away the humiliation of a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of low-ranked Bangladesh last month.

2-0: Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan for historic Test series win

Captain Shan Masood, whose tenure has been marked by a run of five consecutive defeats, said his players were motivated to prove themselves.

“We took steps in the right direction in Australia despite losing, but we could not take them forward in the Bangladesh series,” Masood said this week.

“We are eager to stage a comeback in this important series.”

Test of Azam

Pakistan cricket is flailing in all formats, with a revolving door of bosses and allegations of nepotism crushing the development of the nation’s most popular sport.

Superstar batsman Babar Azam relinquished the white-ball captaincy this week, saying he wanted to focus on his batting after a run-drought of 16 Test innings without a half-century.

The three Tests in Multan and Rawalpindi scheduled to wrap up on October 28 will be the first trial of the 29-year-old’s renewed commitment to his craft.

Struggling Pakistan fall to 8th place in Test team rankings, Babar out of top 10 batters

“We all know how good a player he is,” said Masood. “The good thing is that he is not out of form, and we can hope he is just one innings away from producing his best.”

While all eyes are on Azam to score big, Pakistan will hope pace spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi – who missed the 2022 Test with a knee injury – and Naseem Shah can crack England’s robust batting order.

“We have told our fast bowlers that they are very important in taking 20 wickets,” said Masood.

Steadfast without Stokes

Stokes will miss the first Test as he struggles to recover from a hamstring injury inflicted while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on August 11.

There are doubts over his return for the second match starting October 15, but England’s record has remained strong in his absence.

Top-order batter Ollie Pope led them to a 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies and a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka.

Two years ago, it was England’s batting that set the tone for the 3-0 victory on the very first day of the series, smashing 506-4 to set a new record for an opening day total in Tests.

Top batter Joe Root will also be eyeing the record books, needing just 71 runs to best Alastair Cook’s tally of 12,472, the most by any England batter.

Even without Stokes, England will have five pace bowlers led by fast-rising Gus Atkinson who has taken an impressive 34 wickets since his debut earlier this year. But the quintet will all be bowling for the first time in Pakistani conditions.

Experienced Jack Leach heads the spin attack, accompanied by Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed.

Harry Brook led the way with three hundreds in the 2022 series while Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Pope also feasted on slow and flat tracks.

“I know that Shan Masood has been asking for quicker, more lively wickets for their fast bowlers. Obviously last time we were there they were slow, dry and spun a bit,” Stokes said before arrival.

“So, we’ve got to go there with an open mind about what we’re going to get.”

