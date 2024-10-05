Weekly SPI inflation up 0.44pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended October 03, 2024 increased by 0.44 per cent due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (18.51 per cent), onions (5.89 per cent), chicken (3.72 per cent), wheat flour (3.63 per cent) and LPG (0.98 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 13.18 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), pulse gram (65.33 per cent), onions (43.49 per cent), tomatoes (41.58 per cent), powdered milk (25.36 per cent), beef (24.97 per cent), chicken (24.90 per cent), shirting (20.17 per cent), pulse moong (16.29 per cent), salt powder (15.38 per cent), Georgette (13.81 per cent) and energy saver (12.87 per cent), while major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (35.67 per cent), petrol (23.51 per cent), diesel (22.48 per cent), chilies powder (20.00 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (13.47 per cent), sugar (12.65 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (10.74 per cent), rice basmati broken (10.34 per cent), masoor (7.90 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (6.04 per cent), gur (5.66 per cent), and LPG (3.94 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18 per cent) items increased, 10 (19.61 per cent) items decreased and 20 (39.21 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 319.17 points against 317.76 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.68 per cent, 0.63 per cent, 0.53 per cent, 0.49 per cent and 0.36 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include tomatoes (18.51 per cent), onions (5.89 per cent), chicken (3.72 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (3.63 per cent), garlic (2.47 per cent), pulse gram (1.41 per cent), LPG (0.98 per cent), match box each (0.97 per cent), moong (0.92 per cent), mustard oil (0.58 per cent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.51 per cent), tea prepared (0.41 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib2.5kg tin each (0.25 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality (0.24 per cent), mutton (0.23 per cent), cooked beef (0.19 per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.10 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.04 per cent), curd (0.03 per cent), Georgette (0.02 per cent) and beef with bone (0.01 per cent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include eggs (1.45 per cent), sugar (1.39 per cent), hi-speed diesel (1.32 per cent), bananas (1.29 per cent), potatoes (1.08 per cent), petrol super (0.81 per cent), maash (0.80 per cent), gur (0.59 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.53 per cent), and masoor (0.38 per cent).

