World Teacher's Day today: Nation should celebrate profound impact teachers have on people: Sadiq

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called upon the nation to celebrate and appreciate the profound impact that teachers have on individuals and the nation as a whole.

“Teachers do not just impart knowledge but also teach and nurture students to become responsible citizens and productive members of the workforce. Teachers impart wisdom and instill ethics in their students often amid challenging circumstances,” the speaker expressed these views on the eve of World Teacher's Day, which is celebrated annually on 5th October around the globe, under the auspices of the United Nations.

The speaker emphasised the religious and cultural teachings that underscore the respect and reverence owed to teachers. He stated, “Teaching is not merely a profession; it is a noble cause.”

He stated that, great ambition and devotion is required to guide the youth in discerning right from wrong and in turn enabling them to make decisions that affect not just their lives, but also the fabric of our nation and the world. Speaker Sadiq, while urging the nation to honour the educators in Pakistan, stated, “Giving teachers the rightful place in society is essential for promoting education in the country.”

He also highlighted the unwavering commitment of Parliament of Pakistan for uplifting and upholding the due respect deserved by teachers and stated that the Parliament is committed to ensure that the teachers across Pakistan are being duly compensated and being given their rightful place in the society.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, in his message, paid rich tribute to teachers and stated, Islam has declared teachers as spiritual parents; therefore, it is incumbent upon us to honour them. While praising the teachers, he said that teachers play a vital role in shaping a civilised society. He stated that we owe our success to our teachers, who strive for our betterment.

