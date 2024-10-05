Gold prices rise

KARACHI: The local gold prices posted a big gain on Friday following the international bullion value crossed $ 2,650 per ounce traders said.

Going up by Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,543, now gold was trading at Rs 276,200 per tola and Rs 236,797 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion prices soared by $ 18 to $ 2660 per ounce while silver was selling for $32 per ounce.

Silver prices on the domestic market remained steady at Rs 3050 per tola and Rs 2614.88 per 10 grams, according to the association.

