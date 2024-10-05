AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-05

Gold prices rise

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: The local gold prices posted a big gain on Friday following the international bullion value crossed $ 2,650 per ounce traders said.

Going up by Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,543, now gold was trading at Rs 276,200 per tola and Rs 236,797 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion prices soared by $ 18 to $ 2660 per ounce while silver was selling for $32 per ounce.

Silver prices on the domestic market remained steady at Rs 3050 per tola and Rs 2614.88 per 10 grams, according to the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Gold Prices Silver prices All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices rise

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

Rebasing of electricity tariffs likely from Jan 1

KE, AGP at odds over ‘subsidy data’ issue

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.44pc

Police clash with PTI activists; IK’s 2 sisters arrested

Reinforcement ahead of SCO moot: Military units sent to Islamabad from KP

Dispute arises between FBR, AJ&K

US rallies partners to tackle drug-resistant typhoid outbreak in Sindh

Read more stories