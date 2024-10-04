Walz promises Muslims an equal role in Harris administration

NEW YORK: Tim Walz, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s running mate, on Thursday promised Muslim Americans an equal role in their administration should they win the election, as Democrats scramble to win back Muslim backing that has eroded over US support for Israel.

Vice President Harris and Walz, the governor of Minnesota, are trying to woo Muslim voters furious over President Joe Biden’s administration’s staunch backing of Israel during its year-old war in Gaza against Hamas.

Harris has pledged continued support for Israel while emphasizing her push for a ceasefire, words Walz echoed on Thursday, while promising a role for Muslims.

“Vice President Harris and I are committed that this White House… will continue to condemn in all forms anti-Islam, anti-Arab sentiments being led by Donald Trump, but more importantly, a commitment that Muslims will be engaged in this administration and serve side by side,” Walz said during an online meeting organized by Emgage Action, a Muslim American advocacy group that recently endorsed Harris.

The Nov. 5 election between Harris and Republican Trump is expected to be tight, especially in battleground states like Michigan, home to a large Muslim American population. The US continues to back Israel as it targets Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Though Emgage has endorsed Harris, other Muslim groups have urged supporters not to back her in the election, especially after Democrats rejected requests for a Palestinian speaker at the party convention in August.

Harris has offered no substantive policy differences on Israel from Biden, who stepped aside as presidential candidate in July.

Trump has said he would reinstate a “travel ban” he imposed as president restricting the entry into the United States of people from a list of largely Muslim-dominant countries. Biden rolled back the ban shortly after taking office in 2021.

“The scale of death and destruction in Gaza is staggering and devastating,” Walz said. Harris is working to ensure “the suffering in Gaza ends now, and the Palestinian people realize the right to dignity, freedom and self determination.”

The Israeli military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, Palestinian health authorities say. Israel was responding to an incursion by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7, 2023, which Israel says killed around 1,200 people and abducted about 250 hostages.

Gaza has suffered a humanitarian crisis with nearly all its 2 million people displaced and widespread hunger in the enclave.

Other speakers at the event included Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen from Maryland and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who both suggested that Harris could represent a shift from Biden’s approach in the Middle East.

“I know she is a listener. She is able to change her mind,” Ellison said, adding Harris was not born in the 1940s, as Biden and Trump were.

“I’m not promising you a rose garden” if Harris is elected, Ellison said. “But we’ll be pushing on a door that’s not locked.”

It was unclear whether Walz, the first speaker, remained on the Zoom call to listen to other remarks. He took no questions.

While other Muslim groups have not supported Republican candidate Donald Trump, some are backing Green Party candidate Jill Stein.