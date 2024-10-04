Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials and financials stocks gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.04% at 12,053.49.

SMB Finance PLC and Citizens Development Business Finance PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 16.7% and 8.4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 71.4 million shares from 59.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.83 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.6 million) from 1.34 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 109.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.73 million rupees, the data showed.