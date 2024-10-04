AGL 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
AIRLINK 143.25 Increased By ▲ 8.25 (6.11%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
DFML 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
DGKC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.05%)
FCCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.79%)
FFBL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.21%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 124.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.6%)
HUMNL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
KEL 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
NBP 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
OGDC 153.31 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (2.24%)
PAEL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PPL 117.39 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (5.14%)
PRL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.55%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 46.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,779 Increased By 43.5 (0.5%)
BR30 26,574 Increased By 318.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 83,167 Increased By 444.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 26,552 Increased By 170 (0.64%)
Business & Finance

BoE’s Pill urges cautious approach to cutting interest rates

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 02:03pm

LONDON: Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the British central bank should move only gradually with cutting interest rates, a day after Governor Andrew Bailey was quoted as saying the BoE might move more aggressively to lower borrowing costs.

“While further cuts in Bank Rate remain in prospect should the economic and inflation outlook evolve broadly as expected, it will be important to guard against the risk of cutting rates either too far or too fast,” Pill said in a speech on Friday at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Bank of England holds rate steady after jumbo US cut 287

“For me, the need for such caution points to a gradual withdrawal of monetary policy restriction.”

Bank of England Andrew Bailey Huw Pill

