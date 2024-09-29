AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran vows response to Israel’s killing of Guards general in Beirut

AFP Published 29 Sep, 2024 05:28pm

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the death of a senior Iranian general, killed alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike on Beirut, “will not go unanswered”.

Araghchi’s remarks came two days after the Friday strike on Hezbollah’s bastion in the Lebanese capital that killed General Abbas Nilforoushan, a top commander of the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps foreign operations arm.

“This horrible crime of the aggressor Zionist regime will not go unanswered,” the top diplomat said according to a foreign ministry statement.

“The diplomatic apparatus will also use all its political, diplomatic, legal and international capacities to pursue the criminals and their supporters,” he added.

Iranian officials have strongly condemned the killing of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, whose powerful Lebanese movement has been armed and financed by the Islamic republic for years.

Iranian leader Khamenei calls on Muslims to confront Israel

On Sunday, Iran’s vice president for strategic affairs, Javad Zarif, said a response “will occur at the appropriate time and at Iran’s choice, and decisions will definitely be made at the leadership level, at the highest level of the state,” official news agency IRNA reported.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of state, has offered his condolences for Nasrallah’s “martyrdom” and declared five days of public mourning.

Iran says Hezbollah leader’s ‘path to continue’ despite his killing

Iranians on Sunday took to the streets of several cities across the country to express their anger at the killings of the Guards’ Nilforoushan as well as Hezbollah’s Nasrallah.

The secretary of Iran’s Guardian Council, Ahmad Jannati, said Israel will “receive a forceful answer”, threatening with “the destruction of the Zionist regime,” according to Fars news agency.

Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Hassan Nasrallah Israel and Hamas Hezbollah and Israel Israeli airstrike Abbas Araghchi Israel Lebanon escalation Hezbollah leader

Comments

200 characters

Iran vows response to Israel’s killing of Guards general in Beirut

Thousands protest in Pakistan after killing of Hezbollah leader by Israel

Islamabad terms Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General ‘major escalation’

Airstrikes launched at Yemen’s Hodeidah port: sources

Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting after Hezbollah’s leader killed

Ex-Pakistan captain Yousuf quits as selector ahead of England series

Israel strikes ‘dozens’ of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after Nasrallah killing

Seven labourers killed by gunmen in Pakistan’s southern Balochistan

China ‘deeply concerned’ about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing

148 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains

FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

Read more stories