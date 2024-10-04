AGL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.04%)
Sports

PSG’s Beraldo replaces injured Bremer in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 11:59am

Brazil have called up Paris St Germain’s Lucas Beraldo to replace injured defender Gleison Bremer in this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Thursday.

Juventus centre-back Bremer is set for surgery after suffering an interior cruciate ligament injury during Wednesday’s 3-2 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Australia’s Asian Cup credentials face first real test in quarter-finals

Beraldo, 20, was a regular starter for Sao Paulo before PSG signed him on a five-year contract in January.

He debuted for Brazil in March. Brazil are fifth in CONMEBOL’s World Cup qualifiers with 10 points after eight matches, with top six of the 10 teams qualifying directly.

Juventus Brazil PSG Peru Chile World Cup qualifiers Paris St Germain CONMEBOL Gleison Bremer

