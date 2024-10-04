AGL 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.29%)
AIRLINK 145.70 Increased By ▲ 10.70 (7.93%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
DFML 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
DGKC 77.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.57%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
HUBC 122.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
KEL 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 58.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.29%)
OGDC 153.20 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.17%)
PAEL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PPL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (6.14%)
PRL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 34.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
TPLP 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TREET 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,775 Increased By 40 (0.46%)
BR30 26,541 Increased By 284.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 83,172 Increased By 449.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 26,558 Increased By 175.8 (0.67%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s 10-year bond yield hits 3-week high as US peers, oil prices surge

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 10:43am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose in early trade on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a three-week high, tracking a surge in oil prices and US yields amid the widening conflict in the Middle East.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.7996% as of 9:50 a.m. IST, the highest since Sept. 13, compared with its previous close of 6.7765%.

“Local bond yields have been tracking global factors and the sentiment has taken a hit due to geopolitical conflicts. Against this backdrop, cutoffs at the weekly auction today will guide the 10-year bond yield,” a trader at a private bank said.

New Delhi aims to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.64 billion) via a bond auction, which also includes a new 10-year note.

Oil prices were steady after a 5% surge overnight, with all eyes on key producing countries in the Middle East amid mounting concerns that the regional conflict could pose a threat to global crude flows.

Oil prices affect domestic retail inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields climbed on Thursday after strong services sector data supported forecasts for a smaller interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s November meeting.

The Fed started its rate-cut cycle in September with a 50-basis-point reduction and is expected to cut rates again in November and December.

India’s 10-year bond yield hits 31-month low; traders eye debt supply

The US employment report for September, due after market hours on Friday, is awaited.

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut interest rates by a modest 50 bps over the next six months, according to a Reuters poll, which predicted it would likely wait until December to start easing.

India’s newly-appointed monetary policy committee members may see at least one dissenter calling for a rate cut when the group meets next week, economists said.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India’s 10-year bond yield hits 3-week high as US peers, oil prices surge

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

KSE-100 crosses 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Internet loadshedding?: users report disruption in WhatsApp services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

Oil prices little changed as Middle East conflict, ample supply outlook weigh

COAS Munir, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss regional security, defence cooperation

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Read more stories