Sports

Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: Faheem Ashraf will lead the seven-member Pakistan squad that will feature in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground in Hong Kong. The 12-team tournament will be played from November 1 to 3.

Pakistan since the inception of the tournament in 1992 have won the tournament five times, while it has remained runners-up of the event for five times, which include qualifying for the final of the last edition held in 2017.

Former Test wicketkeeper-batter Saleem Yousuf will travel with the side as manager.

Pakistan squad: Faheem Ashraf (captain), Aamer Yamin, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk) and Shahab Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Faheem Ashraf Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground

