KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 03, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.33 279.86 AED 75.47 76.17
EURO 304.92 307.72 SAR 73.72 74.36
GBP 363.72 367.16 INTERBANK 277.60 277.80
JPY 1.87 1.92
=========================================================================
