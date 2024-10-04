KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 03, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 278.33 279.86 AED 75.47 76.17 EURO 304.92 307.72 SAR 73.72 74.36 GBP 363.72 367.16 INTERBANK 277.60 277.80 JPY 1.87 1.92 =========================================================================

